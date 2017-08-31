Cop Suspended For Dragging Child By The Collar

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Margate officer, asked to help out with a disruptive child, was suspended for the way he handled it.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the fourth-grader was being disruptive in Atlantic West Elementary School’s cafeteria on two occasions.

In a February 15th situation, Margate Officer Vonley Williams flung the boy over his shoulder. Two days later, in a similar situation, the officer dragged the boy down the hall by the collar.

Williams also allegedly told the child’s mother to take the boy to be evaluated for “Oppositional Defiance Disorder.” It’s an action that police say violated department rules since officers cannot force a child to get medical help without parental consent.

The school praised the officer for the work he did but police did not agree with the way he handled it saying it “serves to shake the very trust” that police oriented school programs try to foster.

Margate Police investigators said Williams’s alleged actions “bring discredit upon himself” and the law enforcement community as a whole.

For violating policies, the department is placing Williams on unpaid suspension for a month and mandatory 40 hours training, police said Thursday.

Margate Police would have preferred Williams to tell the school this was an issue they needed to handle and only have stepped in if the child became violent.

A representative for the officer’s union, Fraternal Order of Police, believes the department was harsh in their response to the mother’s complaints. The rep says Williams was trying to help the child.

Williams started working for the department in 2002 and was assigned to the school in 2014.

After the two incidents with the child, Williams was reassigned to road patrol.