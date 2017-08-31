Fins On 4 | Landry Review Ongoing | Fins-Vikings Preview | Profile: Jakeem Grant | Dolphins Central | Live Blog | Roster | Player Stats | Fins GearPower Rankings | Pro Football Challenge | Knockout Pool

Car Slams Into NW Dade Home

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A home in northwest Miami-Dade received a little unexpected, and very unwanted, remodeling Thursday after a car slammed into it.

It appears the driver lost control on a turn and slammed into the front door of the home at 8220 NW 172nd Street.

Chopper4 over the scene spotted a woman climbing out of the house over the wreckage. She was placed on a gurney and wheeled to a waiting ambulance.

It’s now known if she was behind the wheel or is she lives in the home.

