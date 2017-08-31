Car Slams Into NW Dade Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A home in northwest Miami-Dade received a little unexpected, and very unwanted, remodeling Thursday after a car slammed into it.
It appears the driver lost control on a turn and slammed into the front door of the home at 8220 NW 172nd Street.
Chopper4 over the scene spotted a woman climbing out of the house over the wreckage. She was placed on a gurney and wheeled to a waiting ambulance.
It’s now known if she was behind the wheel or is she lives in the home.