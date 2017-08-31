Arrest Made In Hialeah “Headless” Body Murder Case

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in connection to a headless body found at a Hialeah waste facility.
Hialeah police have charged Edwin Ramirez-Mejia, 27, in the murder of 36-year-old Silvia Karina Castillo of Miami Beach.
Castillo is Ramirez-Meia’s aunt and police say the two had an argument over business matters in Guatamala when he he killed her.
Employees of the ‘Waste Connections’ dump found the body in a trash pile on Monday near 4250 NW 37th Court around 11 a.m.
Ramirea-Mejia is facing multiple charges including second degree murder.