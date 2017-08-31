Arrest Made In Hialeah “Headless” Body Murder Case

Filed Under: Headless Body, Hialeah

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in connection to a headless body found at a Hialeah waste facility.

Hialeah police have charged Edwin Ramirez-Mejia, 27, in the murder of 36-year-old Silvia Karina Castillo of Miami Beach.

Castillo is Ramirez-Meia’s aunt and police say the two had an argument over business matters in Guatamala when he he killed her.

Employees of the ‘Waste Connections’ dump found the body in a trash pile on Monday near 4250 NW 37th Court around 11 a.m.

Ramirea-Mejia is facing multiple charges including second degree murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch