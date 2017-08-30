Venezuelan Opposition Leaders Who Support US Sanctions Can Now Be Tried For Treason

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CARACAS (CBSMiami) – Venezuela’s new constituent assembly approved a decree rejecting U.S. sanctions.
The decision allows opposition leaders accused of supporting those sanctions to be tried for treason.
The assembly, the Commission For Truth, the chief prosecutor and the Supreme Court will be investigating anyone accused of treason.
Specific names of opposition leaders to be officially tried have not been announced.
In the meantime, a new United Nations report says human rights violations are worsening in Venezuela.
Investigators found that more than 100 protest-related deaths over the past few months were carried out systematically by pro-government groups or security forces.
According to the report, security forces also targeted journalists to try to prevent them from covering protests.