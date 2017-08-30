“Stop The Bleed” Campaign Is A Real Life Saver

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When someone is injured, the simple act of applying pressure to stop the bleeding could save someone’s life.

As part of the Ryder Trauma Center’s 25th anniversary, Jackson Memorial Hospital is kicking off the “Stop the Bleed’ campaign, training the public on what they can do to help save a life.

“Instead of being scared, Jackson and the University of Miami want to empower our neighbors,” said Jackson Health System President and CEO Carlos A. Migoya.

Their goal is teach people that when there is a crisis you don’t need to be a doctor to help.

“The images coming out of Houston are a powerful reminder that ordinary people are capable of extraordinary actions,” said Migoya.

On Wednesday, several doctors and nurses shared some simple techniques with some of the hospital employees, and even a police officer, on what they can do to stop the bleeding before rescue crews arrive.

According to experts uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death in trauma cases.

One methond used to stop bleeding is the application of a touniquet which the employees were taught how to apply efficiently.

A tourniquet, along with other medical supplies, were provided in the “Stop the Bleed” kits provided in case of an emergency.

Those kits are found throughout the hospital.

This training will expand just hospital employees. A number of organizations have expressed interest in training for their employees including the Miami Marlins, Miami International Airport, and Florida International University.

For more information log on to stopthebleed@jhsmiami.org.