Starbucks Shutting Down Its Online Store

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Starbucks lovers can save a bundle now that the coffee giant has announced it is shutting down its online store.

The website has a large banner that reads: “Store.starbucks.com is going away.* Shop online through October 1st.”

That means rock bottom clearance sales on coffee machines, mugs and more.

Lots of Starbucks merchandise will be up to half off, like expensive water bottles and travel mugs.

Starbucks said it’s closing down the online store to focus on other corporate partnerships with companies like Swell and Lily Pulitzer.

“We’re continuing to invest in amplifying Starbucks as a must-visit destination and are looking across our portfolio to make disciplined, thoughtful decisions,” Starbucks spokesperson Maggie Jantzen said. “This includes doubling down on our digital relationships with our customers to further elevate our digital flywheel through our mobile app and our Starbucks Rewards loyalty program.”

Earlier in the year, Starbucks announced it would be closing down hundreds of Teavana stores.

Starbucks bought Teavana for $620 million in 2012. At that time, Starbucks wanted to grow the tea store in malls but also tested out free-standing tea bars.

The move is an end to a diversification strategy that started with mostly promise but yielded little – and mostly moved to Starbucks incorporating new brands into its existing locations, according to Forbes.