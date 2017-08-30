Plantation Family Uses Social Media To Gather Supplies For Residents Displaced By Harvey

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – The driveway of one Plantation home is now serving as a relief drop-off site for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“I think that this is amazing. It just shows the good in people,” said Alyssa Rosenblatt, who stopped by to donate items after seeing a social media post.

Albert Molina says thanks to social media he and his wife’s idea of packing up the family’s motor home and 25-foot trailer with basic necessities for the victims blossomed into something even bigger.

“Generators, extension cords, fans. We received 70 beds, mattresses,” said organizer Molina, naming just a few of the items received so far.

Someone even donated a 53-foot trailer that’s now filled with pallets of water, diapers, wipes, toiletries and pet food as donations have been pouring in.

Former Marlins player Michael Morse, who’s related to the organizer, has been helping with the effort and encourages South Floridians to give what they can.

“It doesn’t matter, too big or too small, if anybody donates, you feel great about yourself,” said Morse. “This can easily happen to us here in South Florida.”

“They need food, they need water, they need clothes,” said Molina. “All these people that you see being plucked out of the water in helicopters, they’re not taking anything with them. They’re starting from scratch. So hopefully we’re bringing some stuff so they’re no longer starting from scratch.”

Molina has set up a GoFundMe page to collect monetary donations as well. He says once he gets to Texas on Saturday, he’s going to find out what else those affected by Harvey need and he’s going to use the money collected to buy those things in Texas.

