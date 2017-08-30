WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Parkland Resident To Compete On New Edition Of ‘Survivor’

Filed Under: CBS, Reality Show, Survivor

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBS announced Wednesday the castaways who will compete against each other on the new “Survivor” and one of the castaways is from South Florida.

He is Mike Zahalsky, 43, a urologist from Parkland.

Mike Zahalsky, will be one of the 18 castaways competing on SURVIVOR this season.
Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This edition, themed “Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers,” will feature 18 castaways, divided into three groups of six based on how they are perceived by others. Heroes are used to being heralded for their achievements, healers receive gratitude for their work and hustlers must earn respect from others.

These castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor.

The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. In addition to Mike from Parkland, this season’s castaways include an Olympian, an NFL player, a bellhop, a diversity advocate, a surf instructor, a celebrity assistant, a probation officer and a Marine.

“Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers” marks the 35th edition of the series as it returns to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.

It premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27  at 8:00 p.m. on CBS4.

