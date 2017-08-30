Mississippi Man Guilty In Palm Beach Cold Case Murder

Filed Under: Lake Worth Murder, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Forensic evidence helped convict a Mississippi man in a decades old unsolved murder in Palm Beach County.

Dana Fader, 27, was raped and strangled in the back seat of her car in Lake Worth in June 1987.

Rodney Clark, 51, was arrested in 2012 after a national DNA database flagged him as a match for semen found on Fader’s dress.

Clark acknowledged being in Palm Beach County at the time of the murder but denied responsibility for Fader’s death.

On Tuesday, Clark was convicted of first-degree murder. Under Florida’s new death penalty law, all 12 jurors must vote unanimously for execution. Otherwise, it’s an automatic life sentence.

His sentencing phase will begin September 6th.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch