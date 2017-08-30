Men Sentenced For Halloween Cross Burning

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — Two men who set a wooden cross on fire in an interracial couple’s yard have been sentenced to federal prison.
Thomas Sigler, 46, was sentenced Tuesday to two years and nine months, and 56-year-old William Dennis received one year and nine months.
They had both previously pleaded guilty to civil rights violations.
Sigler, Dennis and Pascual Pietri were living in a largely white community in Pasco County, near Tampa, when a white woman and a black man moved into the neighborhood. On Halloween 2012, the men decided to burn a cross in the couple’s yard. Cross-burning has historically been used by hate groups to intimidate black people.
Pietri was sentenced in 2016 to three years and one month behind bars.
