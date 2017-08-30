Marlins Hope To Avoid Sweep As Series In DC Comes To A Close

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Miami Marlins arrived in our nation’s capital as one of the hottest teams in baseball.

Two days later, Miami is hoping to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals.

Fueled by their offense, the Marlins hadn’t lost consecutive games since August 9 and 10, which ironically came in the same ballpark against the same Nationals.

Washington has done a good job of cooling off the Marlins hot bats while scoring a bunch of their own.

Miami came into the series having won 13 of their last 16, averaging 5.56 runs per game over that span, but Washington has outscored the Marlins 19-5 so far this week.

Miami’s offense may have hit a speed bump but that hasn’t applied to Giancarlo Stanton.

On Tuesday Stanton hit his MLB-leading 51st home run of the season, his 18th since the beginning of August.

GAME INFO: First pitch 4:05 PM, Nationals Park

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LHP Adam Conley (6-5, 5.17 ERA) vs. Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg (10-4, 3.10)

This will be Conley’s ninth start since being recalled in mid-July from Triple-A New Orleans.

He holds a 4-2 record since returning to the majors while seeing his ERA drop from 7.53 to 5.17.

Coney faced the Nationals earlier this month and surrendered a season-high 11 hits while allowing five earned runs in five innings.

In give career starts against Washington, Conley has a 1-3 record and an unattractive 8.22 ERA.

Strasburg is looking for his first win since returning from the disabled list.

In two starts since coming back, Strasburg is 0-1 with a sparking 1.50 ERA.

He beat Miami in his only start against them this season, all the way back on April 3 when he gave up two runs over seven innings.

Strasburg has seen a lot of the Marlins during his career, holding a 13-7 record with a 3.46 ERA in 26 career starts against Miami.

ROUNING THE BASES