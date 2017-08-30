Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a third time, Harvey has made landfall, this time just west of Cameron, Louisiana.

At 5 a.m., the center of the tropical storm was about five miles west of Cameron with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts.

Harvey was moving to the north-northeast near 7 mph. A north-northeastward and then northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected through Thursday night. On the forecast track, the center of Harvey will move across the Lower Mississippi Valley and Tennessee Valley through Thursday.

Gradual weakening is forecast now that the center has crossed the coast, and Harvey is expected to become a tropical depression by tonight.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Holly Beach Louisiana to Morgan City Louisiana

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* East of High Island Texas to west of Holly Beach Louisiana

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* East of High Island Texas to Grand Isle Louisiana

Harvey is expected to produce an additional 3 to 6 inches of rain from southwestern Louisiana and the adjacent border of eastern Texas northeastward into western Kentucky through Friday with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. While the threat of heavy rains has ended in the Houston/Galveston area, catastrophic and life-threatening flooding will continue in and around Houston eastward into southwest Louisiana for the rest of the week. The expected heavy rains spreading northeastward from Louisiana into western Kentucky may also lead to flash flooding and increased river and small stream flooding.

Elsewhere, the outer bands of Harvey are expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches over portions of the central and eastern Gulf States and 2 to 4 inches farther north into parts of the Tennessee Valley through Friday. These rains may lead to flooding concerns across these areas.

A few tornadoes are possible today and tonight over parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, southern Alabama, and southeast Arkansas.