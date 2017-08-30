Dolphins Host Donation Drive For Harvey Victims At Hard Rock Stadium

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — As donations pour in from across the country to help victims of tropical storm Harvey, the Miami Dolphins are reaching out to lend a hand.

What started with a few tweets from safety Michael Thomas has now become a donation drive put together by the Dolphins organization at Hard Rock Stadium.

Asking the people of Florida to donate whatever they can: food, dry clothes, diapers, baby food etc. Can drop off to Hard Rock Stadium https://t.co/3VKnuCvciU — Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) August 30, 2017

Hardrock Stadium Donations – tomorrow 10am – Sep 15th. Enter through gate 4 of stadium and you will be directed to the drop zone. Thank you! — Michael Thomas (@Michael31Thomas) August 30, 2017

“We immediately went into how can we help, and by talking with them and working with them, they told us direct items are needed,” said Jennifer Jane, Senior VP of the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

They’re asking for the necessities like food, dry clothes and diapers. Dolphins fan Evie Durham saw Thomas’ tweet and took action.

“Fifteen boxes of diapers, some wet wipes, four of those, and a bunch of baby food,” she said. “I said I’m heading that way tomorrow as soon as he asked.”

Others showed up with a trunk full after watching the devastation unfolding in Texas.

“Canned food. It’s all Chef Boyardee,” said one man. “I thought about bringing some water, too, but I thought nah, the food. They’re probably gonna get water.”

Supplies are going directly to Thomas and fellow Dolphin cornerback Xavien Howard, with a plan to send the items to their respective former Houston high schools, serving as shelters for victims.