WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Dolphins Host Donation Drive For Harvey Victims At Hard Rock Stadium

Filed Under: Disaster Relief, Hurricane Harvey, Miami Dolphins, Michael Thomas, Rielle Creighton, Texas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — As donations pour in from across the country to help victims of tropical storm Harvey, the Miami Dolphins are reaching out to lend a hand.

What started with a few tweets from safety Michael Thomas has now become a donation drive put together by the Dolphins organization at Hard Rock Stadium.

“We immediately went into how can we help, and by talking with them and working with them, they told us direct items are needed,” said Jennifer Jane, Senior VP of the Miami Dolphins Foundation.

They’re asking for the necessities like food, dry clothes and diapers. Dolphins fan Evie Durham saw Thomas’ tweet and took action.

“Fifteen boxes of diapers, some wet wipes, four of those, and a bunch of baby food,” she said. “I said I’m heading that way tomorrow as soon as he asked.”

bc97b85788584c169e577ea561378646 Dolphins Host Donation Drive For Harvey Victims At Hard Rock Stadium

A donation drive was held for flooding victims in Texas at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, put together by Dolphins players Michael Thomas and Xavien Howard on Aug. 30, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

Others showed up with a trunk full after watching the devastation unfolding in Texas.

“Canned food. It’s all Chef Boyardee,” said one man. “I thought about bringing some water, too, but I thought nah, the food. They’re probably gonna get water.”

Supplies are going directly to Thomas and fellow Dolphin cornerback Xavien Howard, with a plan to send the items to their respective former Houston high schools, serving as shelters for victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch