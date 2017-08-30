Court: ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law Applies To Deputy Who Killed Man

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — An appeals court upheld the dismissal of a manslaughter charge against a Broward deputy who shot and killed a man holding an air rifle.

The court was trying to decide whether Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law was applied correctly in the case of BSO Deputy Peter Peraza.

Investigators say the late Jermaine McBean, was carrying an unloaded air rifle into his Oakland Park apartment complex back in 2013 when Deputy Peraza shot and killed him.

Peraza’s attorney said his client was trying to defend himself when he shot at McBean and that stand your ground applies since he gets the same protection as everyone else.

Prosecutors argued that stand your ground wasn’t meant to apply to police officers. They wanted Peraza to go to trial and have a jury decide whether he’s guilty or innocent.

McBean, who was a computer engineer, suffered from bi-polar disease and was taking medication. His family believes he bought the air rifle on a whim on that fateful day.

His family said he was wearing earbuds listening to music, and likely never heard the commands to drop his air rifle.

Deputy Peraza said he feared for his life when he opened fire.

McBean’s family maintains he never pointed the air gun at anyone.

The appeals court also wants Florida’s Supreme Court to determine if cops can use stand your ground defense.