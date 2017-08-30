Country Music To Land On Shores Of Miami With Tequila Bay Music Festival

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Country music is about to hit the shores of Biscayne Bay at the first annual Tequila Bay Country Music Festival.

Grammy winning music producer and promoter Nelson Albareda partnered with CBS4’s sister radio station, KISS 99.9, to premiere this event which takes place Sunday, September 3rd, on the grounds of the Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne.

“I’m a big boater born and raised in Miami and I’ve always done Latin music,” explained Albareda. “I was anchored out here one day and I was like ‘Wow, what a shame.’ This a beautiful venue near downtown Miami and there’s no music there.”

While coasting on his boat with the Miami Marine Stadium behind them, CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo asked why the music festival won’t actually be in the iconic waterfront stadium.

“The stadium isn’t ready, so we’re doing it on the park grounds and that’s right next to it,” Albareda explained. “Hopefully in few years from now you’ll be seeing it in the stadium.”

The full-day music festival will showcase both established and up and coming country acts.

“It’s the first big country music event in Miami-Dade County, since we know it and we wanted to be real authentic so we’re bringing authentic country. So Brantley Gilbert, who just had a smash number one hit with The Weekend, we also have Tyler Farr, Montgomery Gentry and we got Kip Moore and Manny Medina Jr. is the guitar player, who’s a home grown Cuban-American. He’s a friend of mine actually,” Albareda said, “We got local flavor, Manny hasn’t played in Miami, Kip Moore hasn’t played in Miami. So there are lots of firsts. The first country music show in Miami, the first event here in 25 years and first Kip Moore local presentation,” he said enthusiastically.

Albareda says they’re expecting some 10-thousand fans on Sunday as they tap into the homegrown Hispanic audience who are huge country music fans.

“Hispanics on a daily basis listen more to country music than general market listeners and Miami being the biggest melting pot of music, at a big country event and with our local partners KISS Country, we were like we got to bring country music to Miami.”

It gets better. Not only is there going to be plenty of country music but also plenty of tequila.

“From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. people can drink as much tequila as they want,” said Nelson.

The Tequila Bay Country Music Festival is on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $55 dollars.

