How To Avoid Becoming A Victim Of Harvey Charity Scams

By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida’s attorney general is asking those who want to donate towards Harvey relief to make sure they don’t become the victim of a scammer.

As Floridians, we know all too well the destruction a massive hurricane can cause and how vital charitable donations are in helping communities recover—but before you give, please take steps to ensure your donation will be used to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey, not a scammer exploiting the goodwill of Floridians,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Those wanting to donate can follow these steps to make sure their donation is getting to the right place.

  • Make sure to donate to a reputable charity. Don’t wait to be solicited.
  • Consider donating to an established disaster-relief charity like the Red Cross.
  • Never donate directly through Facebook or Twitter. Use the organization’s website.
  • Use Charity Navigator to make sure the charity is legitimate.
  • Be weary of solicitors that use high-pressure tactics.
  • Be careful when providing personal information if you’re donating online.

If you’ve followed these tips, but believe you have been the victims of a scam, you can file a complaint by clicking here or calling (866) 9-NO-SCAM.

Click here to find out how else you can help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

