App Could Help Detect Pancreatic Cancer Using A Selfie

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Researchers are developing an app for your phone that could detect pancreatic cancer and other illnesses by taking a selfie.

The app BiliScreen uses a number of things to do this – a smartphone camera, computer vision algorithms and machine learning tools.

How does it work?

The program looks for increased bilirubin levels in the white part of the eye.

Bilirubin is produced when the liver breaks down old red blood cells and the compound is released from the body through feces.

People with Bilirubin build up may have a yellow tint to the white part of the eye and the app would be able to detect it.

