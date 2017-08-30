WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Florida Family Finds Gator Sunning In Their Pool

By Giovanna Maselli
Filed Under: Alligator, Florida, FWC, Hillsborough County

In the picture, you could see the 8-foot gator at the bottom of the pool around 8 a.m.
LITHIA (CBSMiami) — A Florida family looked into their pool only to find an alligator taking a dip.

Wednesday morning the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to share the site of the trespasser.

In the picture, you could see the 8-foot gator at the bottom of the pool around 8 a.m.

The picture’s caption read, “Deputies on scene now, apprehension of this trespassing suspect should be interesting. – Alligator in residential pool.”

At last check, deputies said a trapper with Florida Fish & Wildlife was headed to their home to take it out of the pool.

