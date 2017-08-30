Florida Family Finds Gator Sunning In Their Pool

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LITHIA (CBSMiami) — A Florida family looked into their pool only to find an alligator taking a dip.
Wednesday morning the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to share the site of the trespasser.
In the picture, you could see the 8-foot gator at the bottom of the pool around 8 a.m.
The picture’s caption read, “Deputies on scene now, apprehension of this trespassing suspect should be interesting. – Alligator in residential pool.”
At last check, deputies said a trapper with Florida Fish & Wildlife was headed to their home to take it out of the pool.