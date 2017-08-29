Survey Says Florida Ranked #1 Again For Worst Drivers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida has once again been named the state with the worst drivers in the U.S., according to a new study.

For those who live in South Florida, that’s not big surprise.

And it’s the second year in a row that financial site SmartAsset.com sifted through the numbers and crowned Florida the #1 state for worst drivers.

SmartAsset determined the worst drivers by looking into fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven, arrests for driving under the influence per 1,000 drivers, percentage of insured drivers and Google Trends on driving tickets.

Florida actually had the second lowest number of insured drivers in the country, even though drivers are required to have insurance by state law.

Mississippi, Oklahoma, New Jersey and Delaware rounded out the top five worst driving states.

The study also found that most of the bad drivers are in the South and that New England has the best drivers.

