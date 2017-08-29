Surging Flood Waters Paralyze Houston

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSMiami) – Some places around southeast Texas have already gotten two feet of rain from Harvey, and by the time the week’s over, they may get double that.

At least three confirmed deaths are attributed to the storm, but the devastation is so widespread it’s impossible to measure how many are missing or still trapped.

Overnight in the Houston area, heavy equipment normally reserved for hauling the likes of rock and soil was used to save lives. Stranded residents were packed into the haulers and driven to a WalMart parking lot late into the night where they were picked up by loved ones or bused to a shelter.

“We waited for like three hours because they had to come back and forth, women and children only, and then I had my husband and dogs so thank God we’re here, my son’s picking us up and we’re going to his house, it’s all flooded,” said one woman who was rescued overnight.

Meteorologists now predict Harvey could break a US record for the most rainfall from a tropical system.

911 call centers and the Coast Guard remain inundated with calls for help and shelters are reaching capacity, many arriving with harrowing tales of survival.

“We tried to get out on a boat but the current was too strong, we had to turn back. Finally a helicopter came, it was so scary,” said one woman.

Overnight, some parts of the Houston area saw at least another foot of rain. The storm is now centered over the Gulf coast and promises to drop another 15 inches of rain in some areas.

President Trump will travel to the Texas Gulf Coast today. The President and First lady will tour damage in Corpus Christi where Hurricane Harvey came on shore and then meet with government officials at a Command Center in Austin.