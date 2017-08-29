Steering You Right: Overnight Closues On I-75 & Collins Ave.

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a couple of overnight closures.
Let’s start with some maintenence construction taking place on Miami Beach. Tonight through Thursday two northbound lanes of Collins Avenew will be closed at 92nd Street from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. nightly. Drivers should give themselves some some extra time as the closures will lead to delays.
There are few things happening this week on I-75.
Tuesday night the I-75 southbound ramp to southbound Palmetto Expressway will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Southbound drivers on I-75 can take the northbouth Palmetto ramp, exit at 154th Street and then hop back on the southbound Palmetto.
Wednesday night at 10:30 p.m., southbound I-75 will be completely shut down at NW 138th Street. Drivers wanting to get on the southbound Palmetto can go south on Hialeah Gardens Boulevard, then head east on W 68th Street to get on the southbound expressway.