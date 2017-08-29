SFHSS Top 15: Week 1 – An Exciting Opening Week

Well, the first week of the 2017 high school football season is in the books – and while there were a few surprises – things are going to be mighty interesting this year.

As the area’s No. 1 team St. Thomas Aquinas had by far the biggest test – and the three-time defending 7A state champs came through with a huge win at home in overtime against previously national powerhouse St. John Bosco of California.

While the Raiders stayed strong, especially on defense, everyone is starting to get why Miami Northwestern was so highly promoted.

Head Coach Max Edwards and the Bulls won easily – but showcased a lot of athletes.

Before the Deerfield Beach-Carol City game, many felt that the first to reach 6 would win was correct. The Bucks showed why they have one of the nation’s elite defenses in the win.

The first week also showed why Booker T. Washington, Miami High, Christopher Columbus and Western will special.

The Tornadoes bounced back after the Kickoff Classic loss to Plantation American Heritage to beat Dillard – while Miami High gave a preview how good first year head coach Sedrick Irvin’s Stingarees would be in 2017.

But the biggest surprise of the opening weekend was Saturday night’s Superintendent’s Cup – as Cardinal Gibbons, making a push for a 5A state crown, upended defending 8A state champs, Miami Southridge, convincingly.

This week, our No. 4 Miami Central Rockets will take on No. 6 Miami Booker T. Washington on Thursday.

Remember, when these rankings are done, they are based on wins and losses. If a team is not there now, all they have to do is win. Too many polls reward 3 and 4 loss teams. Not here!

Here is how things stack up after the first week:

1. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (1-0, 7A) – THIS WEEK: Piper, Friday, 7.

2. Miami Northwestern (1-0, 6A) – THIS WEEK: Columbus (Traz Powell), Friday, 7:30.

3. Plantation American Heritage – (1-0, 5A): THIS WEEK: Las Vegas Liberty, Friday, 7:30.

4. Miami Central (1-0, 6A) – THIS WEEK: Booker T. Washington (Traz Powell), Thursday, 7.

5. Deerfield Beach (1-0, 8A) – THIS WEEK: at St. Joseph-Montvale, N.J., Saturday, 1.

6. Booker T. Washington (1-0, 4A) – THIS WEEK: Miami Central (Traz Powell), Thursday, 7.

7. Cardinal Gibbons (1-0, 5A) – THIS WEEK: Delray American Heritage, Friday, 7.

8. Miami High (1-0, 8A) – THIS WEEK: at Dr. Krop, (Ives Estates Park), Friday, 4 p.m.

9. Miami Carol City (0-1, 6A) – THIS WEEK: Idle.

10. Miami Norland (1-0, 6A) – THIS WEEK: at Apopka, Friday, 7:30.

11. Christopher Columbus (1-0, 8A) – THIS WEEK: Miami Northwestern (Traz Powell), Friday, 7:30.

12. Miami Southridge (0-1, 8A) – THIS WEEK: at North Miami (North Miami Stadium), Friday, 7.

13. Champagnat Catholic (1-0, 2A) – THIS WEEK: Barringer, N.J. (Southridge High), Friday, 7:30.

14. Miramar (0-0, 8A) – THIS WEEK: Chaminade-Madonna, Friday, 7.

15. Western (1-0, 8A) – THIS WEEK: at Dillard, Friday, 7.

Tie. Palmetto (1-0, 8A) – THIS WEEK: at Naples, Friday, 7:30.

