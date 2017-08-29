Mattingly Says “It’s Been A Thing Of Beauty To Watch” Stanton’s Amazing Run

Miami Marlins manager, Don Mattingly joined the Hochman and Crowder Show on 560 WQAM to the Marlins being the talk of the town.  They talk about their recent winning streak, not getting down despite being 13 games below .500 in late May and the amazing Giancarlo Stanton’s homeruns.

On the Marlins’ impressive August- “Giancarlo is fueling this run, but [Marcell] Ozuna has had a career year. I have a young club so I’d rather tell people to ‘shhh’ and play some ball.”

On moving Stanton up in the batting order- “Putting Giancarlo second was something that just clicked.”

On Stanton’s home runs- “I haven’t seen anything like this. You see Giancarlo energized by it. He is getting closer to .300 and it’s been a thing of beauty to watch this.”

On Stanton changing his batting stance- “You have to give Giancarlo a lot of the credit.”

On tracking the playoff standings- “To be honest with you, I watch the scoreboard every day.”

