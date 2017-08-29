Joel Osteen’s Houston Megachurch Opens Doors As Shelter

Filed Under: Harvey, Harvey Flooding, Houston, Hurricane Harvey, Joel Osteen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Church leader Joel Osteen’s megachurch is now open to people seeking shelter in Houston as Harvey continues to deluge the city with rain.

Osteen had faced criticism for not using the massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter. In a statement to ABC News Monday Osteen said the church “never” closed its doors and was serving as a relief supply distribution center. He said it would “house people once shelters reach capacity.”

The church announced on Twitter it was receiving people who need shelter late Tuesday morning.

 

The 16,000-seat former arena was the longtime home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

Osteen’s comment stands in contrast to a church Facebook post and a since-deleted Instagram remark by Lakewood associate pastor John Gray, who said flooded highways had made the church inaccessible.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch