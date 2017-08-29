Jarvis Landry: “I’m The Leader Of This Team.” He Talks Contract, Cutler

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry is relieved to know he won’t be getting traded.

Landry reacted to the recent rumors on Tuesday, after head coach Adam Gase announced Monday that the trade reports were ‘false.’

When the rumors of a Landry trade heated up over the weekend, Gase personally told Landry he has nothing to worry about.

“Coach Gase did an amazing job, man,” said Landry. “He called me in and he talked to me, just explained the situation and everything that’s going on, and that [the rumors are] false. That’s all I needed to hear from him.” Landry added: “We’ve been working ever since.”

Landry has never stopped working. Despite seeking a contract extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal, he’s chosen not to hold out. He hasn’t missed any time with the team, including May’s voluntary activities, called “OTA’s.”

“One of the reasons I showed up to OTA’s is because I know that I’m the leader of this team, and for me to get this team to where we need to be, I have to be here.”

Is his contract standoff a distraction? “I’m good,” Landry insists.

It’s all about football for Landry. He doesn’t want to lose focus on the game, and it’s why he and his agent have set a September 10th deadline for contract talks. That’s the day the Dolphins open the regular season. If talks don’t start by then, they don’t want to discuss it until after the season is done.

“I’m not going to rush God’s timing,” Landry says. “Whenever it happens, it happens for me. I’ll leave it in God’s hands.”

Meanwhile, Landry heads into a new season with a new quarterback. He discussed his early impressions of Jay Cutler.

Landry says he’s impressed by Cutler’s “ability to come out here and pick up everything so fast. For him to come out here and hit DeVante (Parker) on the long ball here in the two-minute and still hook up with me, Kenny (Stills) and Julius (Thomas), just finding that chemistry that we need going in to the season. Big shout out to him for that.”

The long ball he referred to was a 50-yard rocket to the end zone that Cutler completed to DeVante Parker in team drills. Cutler and Parker are clearly establishing chemistry. Cutler has completed three passes to Parker for 94 yards in preseason and they’ve hooked up countless times in practice.

Landry was asked if Cutler favors Parker as a target over the other receivers.

“No. Honestly, for us, that’s what [Parker] is here to do. That’s what Kenny Stills is here to do. That’s what any receiver is here to do; make plays.”

To Landry, it’s about team ball, not favoritism. “We all find our roles and we buy into it,” he said. “That’s what’s gonna make this team better. It’s about making the plays when they come to you.”

Landry was all smiles throughout Tuesday’s media session. If he’s at all distracted by trade rumors, contract issues, or quarterback chemistry, his poker face is on point. He’s ready to play the game he loves.

The Miami Dolphins wrap up their preseason schedule on Thursday night. Miami faces the Vikings in Minnesota, 8:00PM on CBS 4, 560 WQAM and KISS 99-9.