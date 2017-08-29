Harvey Continues To Drench Southern Texas, Louisiana

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON, TX (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Harvey, the storm that just won’t die, is expected to worsen the flood situation in southeast Texas and southwestern Louisiana.

At 5 a.m., the center of the storm was about 100 miles east-southeast of Port O’Connor, Teaxs.

It was drifting to the east at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with some higher gusts. Catastrophic and life-threatening flooding continues in southeastern Texas and portions of southwestern Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Mesquite Bay to Intracoastal City

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Port Bolivar to Morgan City

Harvey is forecast to continue moving to the east this morning. A turn toward the northeast and a continued slow forward speed are expected later today and tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Harvey is expected to be just offshore of the middle and upper coasts of Texas through tonight, then move inland over the northwestern Gulf coast on Wednesday.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Harvey is expected to produce additional rainfall amounts of 7 to 13 inches through Friday over parts of the upper Texas coast into southwestern Louisiana. Isolated storm totals may reach 50 inches over the upper Texas coast, including the Houston/Galveston metropolitan area.

Elsewhere, Harvey is expected to produce total rain amounts of 5 to 15 inches farther east across south-central Louisiana. Rainfall amounts of 5 to 10 inches are expected in southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi and Alabama.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

Tropical storm conditions are occurring over portions of the warning area along the coast. Tropical storm conditions are likely to persist within the warning area during the next couple of days.

A few tornadoes are possible through tonight from extreme southeast Texas across southern Louisiana, southern Mississippi and extreme southwestern Alabama.