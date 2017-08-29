Coldplay Dedicates New Song To Harvey Victims While In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The band Coldplay wrote a special tribute song to the people of Houston and the victims of Hurricane Harvey and dedicated it at their show Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Coldplay was forced to cancel its show in Houston on Friday due to the storm.

During Monday night’s show in a packed Hard Rock Stadium, singer Chris Martin told the crowd, “From Miami, we are sending love to Houston. We’re praying that you make it through the rain. I know nothing’s gonna break the will of Houston. Oh, how we can’t wait to go down there again.”

The name of the original song is Houston #1.

Martin also said the band will never play the song again.

He encouraged everyone to take out their cell phones and said, “We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show.”

