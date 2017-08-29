Honey Leads To Money For Beehives In Miami’s Public Spaces

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Some of Miami’s public spaces will soon look a little different.

The Miami Foundation’s “Public Space Challenge” awarded 21 grants totaling $350,000 for the most creative ideas submitted earlier this year.

One of the creators, featured on CBS4 back in April, won $15,000 to install public beehives in the city.

Danielle Bender said the hives will encourage the declining bee population, help sustain crops and provide honey to residents.

“I live in the area and during the point when Zika was around and they were spraying for Zika, I was noticing a lot of bees were dying. Bees are an essential part of our eco system. They’re responsible for pollinating about 80 percent of our fruits and vegetables,” she said back in April.

As part of the project called,”Miami City Beekeeping,” beehives will be placed around the city and give other members the chance to join in on the project.

“I think there’s also potential to work with different local artists to have them further change the boxes to communicate the sense of the communities they’re being placed in,” Bender explained in April.

Through community workshops, she would invite the public to see how the species benefits their area.

Other winning ideas include bringing WiFi to an Overtown park and installing lights at public housing projects.

Click here for a full list of the winners.