Tropical Storm Watch Posted For Coast Of Carolinas

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for a portion of the Carolinas coastline as the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Cyclone 10 off the coast of Georgia.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 185 miles south-southwest of Charleston, South Carolina.

The system was stationary with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts.

A slow and erratic motion is forecast through this afternoon, followed by a faster northeastward motion tonight and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the system will move near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts today and move along the North Carolina coast tonight and Tuesday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm by Tuesday morning. If it does strengthen into a tropical storm it will be named Irma.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* South Santee River, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina
* Albemarle Sound
* Pamlico Sound

The system is expected to produce up to 6 inches of rain along the upper South Carolina, North Carolina, and southeast Virginia coasts, with possible isolated maximum amounts of 9 inches. The heavier rains may result in some flooding concerns along coastal areas.

Swells generated by this disturbance will affect portions of the Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina coasts during the next day or two, creating dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

