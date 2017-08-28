Cruise Ship Diverted To Miami Over Harvey Concerns

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A cruise ship headed to Texas is being forced to stop in Miami due to what is now Tropical Storm Harvey.
Royal Caribbean said Sunday their ship Liberty of The Seas is being diverted after Galveston’s port closed due to damage from what was Hurricane Harvey.
The ship, which can hold almost 5,000 guests, was scheduled to arrive in Galveston on Monday.
The company says they will continue their route once conditions allow them to do so safely but expect that won’t be until Friday.
Royal Caribbean is working to help guests adjust their travel plans.
The ship’s next sailing has been cancelled. Those who were part of the next trip will get a full refund and a cruise credit for future trips.
Customers are advised to call 1-866-562-7625 to get more information on their future trips with the ship.