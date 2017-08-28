New Kid Friendly Ride Hailing Services

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s sometimes hard for busy parents to keep up with shuttling kids around town to school and activities.

Since, Uber and Lyft don’t allow riders under the age of 18 without a guardian, child-friendly options are popping up across the country to lend parents an extra hand.

Working mom Cynthia Robinson says she can’t take her 11-year-old triplets to school in the morning and get to her job on time.

“I have a bit of a commute, there’s just no way,” said Robinson.

So she turned to “Hop, Skip, Drive” a year ago. It’s a rideshare service for children six years and older. Laura Tebbetts is one of their drivers.

“We have kids that use the service daily to and from school. We have kids where for instance I might drop off a teenager to a party, pick them up from the party. Football practice during the summer, camps during the summer,” she said.

Parents book the ride the night before on an app where they can also see photos of the driver and their car. Parents are encouraged to leave special instructions and they can track the entire trip live.

Drivers like Tebbetts go through extensive background checks and must have at least five years of experience in childcare.

Hop Skip Drive is currently only available in Los Angeles and San Francisco but similar businesses are popping up in several cities across the country.

In Boston, Betsy Willwerth uses the Zem Car app for her son Andrew. The driver’s phone records the trip so Betsy can watch the ride as it’s happening.

“So I don’t have to worry about texting him or constantly tracking him on my iPhone,” she said.

Robinson’s triplets say they love their driver.

“It’s like she’s our mom because she get us and stuff. It’s pretty cool,” said Anthony Robinson.

Cynthia Robinson said she loves the peace of mind knowing that her children are safe.