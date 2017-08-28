Moving U: The Orange Bowl Family Fun & Fit Day

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Orange Bowl Family Fun & Fit Day is a great way for the community to enjoy a healthy fun filled day as a family.

That is the goal of the Orange Bowl Committee that for the past several years has been hosting the back to school event.

“This is our third year in the Miami Gardens area” said Jeff Rubin, second V.P. of the Orange Bowl Committee. “We used to be down the street at the Hard Rock Stadium where we have the big game at the end of the year and it is a great opportunity for families to come together and give back to the community.”

CBS4’s Marybel Rodriguez heard about the event and checked it out.

This year the event was held at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex it was free to the public and featured more than 60 vendors providing a variety of services and products including free health screenings, fitness classes, interactive demonstrations and essentials for children heading back to school.

There were also activities for the entire family including youth football clinics, live performances, music, games, bounce houses and face painting for the children.

At the event Marybel meet Maggie Jaquims and her two girls, ages 4 and 7.

Maggie said she attended the even with her daughters because she is diabetic and wants to live a healthier life for her daughters.

At the event Maureen received free health screenings while her girls learned about the food pyramid and the importance of eating fruits and vegetables.

Now in its fifth year, the event addressed the health and medical needs of the South Florida community while encouraging families to improve their eating habits and maintain a physically active lifestyle.

The fun however didn’t end here the Orange Bowl Youth Football Alliance offers free sports programs the entire year.

For more information go to community.orangebowl.org.