Mark Richt Wants Miami Fans “In The Stands No Matter Who We Are Playing”

Miami Hurricanes head football coach, Mark Richt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the upcoming season that begins this week. They talk about Miami’s quarterback situation, how the Canes defense is expected to be one of the best in the nation and the overall expectations for the team. They also preview Saturday’s season opening game against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium.

On Miami’s wide receiver situation- “It will probably be [Mike] Harley at flanker and [Braxton] Berrios in the slot. With Ahmmon [Richards] out we moved [Lawrence] Cager. I want every one of our scholarship receivers to play quite a bit.”

On linebacker Mike Smith- “Mike got in shape. He’s a different player, it’s amazing how he looks and that’s when you get excited about a player and about your team.”

On Miami being picked a favorite to win the ACC Coastal Division- “Everywhere I’ve been has had high expectations. I want a fanbase that’s passionate and excited and I want fans in the stands no matter who we are playing and when, and if you have tickets and can’t make it give them to someone.”

On the recruiting process- “There’s maybe 100 power five recruits and so we need to get the one’s we feel are the best players and the best people and the best competitors, just like Mike Harley. He’s not huge but he loves football. We need kids that have a passion for this place and want to win championships.”

On Miami’s freshmen- “There’s going to be a bunch of them playing. Here’s the question you ask now: ‘Is he going to stay 5 years?’ If not, why redshirt the? Let’s play them.”