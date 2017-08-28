Keys Woman Left Baby In Car While She Shopped

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 30-year old woman was arrested and charged after she reportedly left her baby in the car while she did a little grocery shopping.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, a passerby spotted a year old child fast asleep in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Publix in Key Largo. After waiting for about ten minutes, he called the Sheriff’s Office.
A Monroe Co. Sheriff’s detputy was sent to the store to check it out and found the child had been left alone in the vehicle for about half an hour.
The child’s mother, Yanese Tejada, told the deputy she left the motor running and the air conditioning on. She said she didn’t want to wake the child, who was sleeping in a car seat. She said she was not concerned about leaving the child alone because “This is Key Largo. Nothing happens in Key Largo”.
Tejada was charged with child neglect and booked into jail.