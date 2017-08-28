‘Island Of Fire Ants’ Discovered In Houston Flooding

Filed Under: Fire Ants, Flooding, Harvey, Houston, Hurricane Harvey

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One danger evacuees and first responders are dealing with along with the flooding in Houston is fireants.  Islands of fire ants!

CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca tweeted a photo from Houston as the ants formed a protective island in the high water.

 

The image has been retweeted more than 5,000 times.

According to Orkin.com, fire ants can exist in colonies of up to 250,000 workers and will sting intruders repeatedly. Fire ants feed on animal or vegetable sources of food according to the web site.

No reports yet of anyone getting bitten by fire ants.

