‘Island Of Fire Ants’ Discovered In Houston Flooding

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One danger evacuees and first responders are dealing with along with the flooding in Houston is fireants. Islands of fire ants!
CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca tweeted a photo from Houston as the ants formed a protective island in the high water.
Fire ants form a protective island as they float out the #Houston flood pic.twitter.com/UBORwAzA4R
— Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) August 27, 2017
The image has been retweeted more than 5,000 times.
According to Orkin.com, fire ants can exist in colonies of up to 250,000 workers and will sting intruders repeatedly. Fire ants feed on animal or vegetable sources of food according to the web site.
No reports yet of anyone getting bitten by fire ants.