In The Recruiting Huddle: Patrick Joyner – South Dade

By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: In The Huddle, Larry Blustein, Patrick Joyner, SFHSSports, South Dade

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Patrick Joyner – South Dade

PLAYER: Patrick Joyner

POSITION: DE/OLB

SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2.5

WEIGHT: 225

PRE-SPRING RATING: 42

SCOUTING: As we began the 2017 season, this Florida State commitment was to be one of the prospects that this program needed to turn the corner and put themselves in position to make a return to Orlando. A quick and athletic standout, this one time Keys Gate Charter player made the move to compete for a program that is loaded with quality athletes on both sides of the ball. Is one of those football prospects who can play either defensive end or the outside linebacker position – with his speed and football knowledge. Is one of those football players who will have the opportunity to watch his stock rise even more by the end of this season. The Seminoles got a good one.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4763401/patrick-joyner

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Patrick Joyner – South Dade

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch