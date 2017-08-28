In The Recruiting Huddle: Patrick Joyner – South Dade

PLAYER: Patrick Joyner

POSITION: DE/OLB

SCHOOL: Homestead South Dade

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2.5

WEIGHT: 225

PRE-SPRING RATING: 42

SCOUTING: As we began the 2017 season, this Florida State commitment was to be one of the prospects that this program needed to turn the corner and put themselves in position to make a return to Orlando. A quick and athletic standout, this one time Keys Gate Charter player made the move to compete for a program that is loaded with quality athletes on both sides of the ball. Is one of those football prospects who can play either defensive end or the outside linebacker position – with his speed and football knowledge. Is one of those football players who will have the opportunity to watch his stock rise even more by the end of this season. The Seminoles got a good one.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4763401/patrick-joyner