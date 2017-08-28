Harvey Swamps Southeast Texas, More Rain On The Way

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON, TX (CBSMiami) – Thousands of Houston residents have been forced leave their homes as rising flood waters inundate the city.

The nation’s fourth largest city is under water and it’s only going to get worse because forecasters say the slow moving Tropical Storm Harvey has at least two more days to go.

The Coast Guard spent Sunday pulling people off roofs in Houston as Harvey left many residents with no way to go but up to safety.

Thousands have left their homes and everything they owned behind.

“It’s all just materialistic stuff that’s always kept in your mind and it’s always going to be there so it’s good but it’s just hard,” said Tyler Robinson who was rescued from the flood water.

Nerves are frayed at many of the cities shelters, where neighbors have little else but each other.

“They’re completely soaked,” said Nikki as tears welled up. “I don’t even know what to say, they’re not even my kids but I tell you what I love them like they’re my own. And I don’t know them from Adam.”

Harvey’s flood waters have left many cities and towns have been left almost unrecognizable. Initial predictions that storm’s worst would dump around 40-inches of rain in some areas, have been scrapped. That number is now 50 inches as Harvey is poised to still rain down for at least two more days.

Houston is the capital of the U.S. oil and gas industry. Flooding from Harvey has knocked out 11-percent of U.S. refining capacity and a quarter of production. Analysts say the storm will impact prices at the pump, possibly increasing them by as much as 25-cents a gallon.

Four-thousand national and state guard troops are being brought in for relief and recovery efforts.

President Donald Trump said he will visit the region on Tuesday.

Many people across the country have asked how they can help. In response, the mayor of Houston has set up the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund to accept tax-deductible flood relief donations.

It’ll be run by the Greater Houston Community Foundation. For more information you can head to www.GHCF.org.