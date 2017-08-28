Giancarlo Stanton Named NL Player Of The Week For Second Time In August

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is on the kind of hot streak rarely seen in the majors.

Stanton, who leads all of baseball with 50 home runs, has been named the National League Player of the Week for the second time during the month of August.

During the seven-day span last week, Stanton had a ridiculous slash line of .448/.500/1.069 while adding five home runs and 11 RBIs.

It’s been a pretty remarkable second half of the season for Stanton, and his success at the plate has gone hand-in-hand with the overall success of the Marlins.

Miami is currently just 4 ½ games back of the second NL Wild Card spot following their weekend sweep of the San Diego Padres.

The Marlins trailed the Wild Card by 10 ½ games as recently as August 10.

Stanton went 8-for-10 during the sweep over San Diego, with the hits coming in the form of three singles, two doubles and three home runs.

The Marlins have won 13 of their past 16 games and went 6-1 last week, led by Stanton’s scorching bat.

This is the sixth time that Stanton has been named NL Player of the Week during his career.

Earlier this year J.T. Realmuto and Marcell Ozuna were named Player of the Week for the first two weeks of the season and starting pitcher Edinson Volquez also won the award following his no-hitter on June 3.

The Marlins are the only team in the majors to have won five Player of the Week awards this season.