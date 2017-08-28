Family Pleads For Help On Anniversary Of Girl’s Death

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When you’ve lost a child the pain doesn’t ever seem to go away.

“She’s to the point where she can’t sleep, eat, she’s just, everyday is a struggle for her,” said Brendalyn Spence.

At Miami-Dade Police Headquarters a grandmother and an aunt spoke on behalf of a mother who quite simply couldn’t. They were pleading for justice.

“Speak up, help us help yourself, give us closure let us know why,” said Spence, aunt to Jada Page was gunned down outside of her home exactly one year ago on Aug. 28th, 2016.

Two men opened fire, bullets police believe were meant for her father James Page. He was hurt but survived.

Jada, who was eight years old, died after being shot in the head.

On Monday, detectives revealed the few clues keeping the case alive in an effort to get the public’s help. The shooters were believed to have been driving a Ford Focus or a Ford Fusion. Police had a message for them.

“Those individuals that are responsible, keep looking over your shoulders because the calvary is coming.”

But when it’s a family hurting, it’s another kind of message. They were begging for answers because they’ve lost a bubbly little girl, who they all lived for.

“Just put yourself in our shoes, she was eight-years-old, just eight, it was her first week of 4th grade. I just want everyone to know this is a pain that I don’t hope on anyone,” said said Jada’s grandmother Lisa Brown.