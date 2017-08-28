Country Star Chris Young Donates $100,000 To Harvey Disaster Relief

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE, TN (CBSMiami/AP) — Country music stars never seem to forget their roots and Chris Young is no exception.

The award winning singer has announced that he’s donating $100,000 for disaster relief efforts in Texas.

Young lived in Arlington, Texas, before signing with RCA records and has family and close friends in Hurricane Harvey’s path.

In a statement, Young said that communities in Texas “are going to be dealing with so much damage and loss of life for a long time to come.”

Young’s donation through his foundation will benefit the Red Cross and other disaster relief groups. He says during tough times, “you turn to your friends to help those in need and that’s exactly what I’m doing.” He asked others to join his fundraising effort. Other stars shared their support including Lady Gaga, Drake and Lady Antebellum.

Young isn’t the only star lining up to help raise money for flood relief efforts in Houston.

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart has pledged $25,000. In an Instagram video posted Sunday, Hart said he was starting a celebrity challenge to donate money to the cause. Beyonce, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jerry Seinfeld are among the stars he called on to do the same.

Perry urged viewers to donate while hosting MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday night and tweeted a link to the Red Cross’ donation efforts to more than 100 million followers on Twitter.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)