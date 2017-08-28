Weather Alert | Flash Flood Warning For Parts Of Miramar, Pembroke Pines & Hollywood Until 9 PM   Live Radar  | Today's Forecast | Download CBS4 Weather App

Cardinal Gibbons stuns defending 8A State Champion Southridge

Finishing with just two losses in 2016, Cardinal Gibbons and head coach Matt Dubuc vowed to come back and make this season special.

Opening up against the defending 8A state champion Miami Southridge Spartans, in the BCAA-GMAC Superintendent’s Cup at Traz Powell Stadium, it was the perfect place to show how much this team has improved.

From the beginning, it was evident that this was going to be a battle – and when the clock ticked down in the season opener, the Chiefs had stunned Southridge and the high school football world with a convincing 27-6 win.

Congratulations to Fort Lauderdale’s Cardinal Gibbons High School for being the first recipient of the McDonald’s Team of the Week!

About McDonald’s Team of The Week:

Every week – throughout the high school season, WQAM, South Florida High School Sports and McDonald’s will choose a “Team of the Week” – based on performance and sportsmanship. The team will be awarded a $250 Arch Card for their outstanding performance.

About South Florida High School Sports:

Catch the South Florida High Sports Radio Show each Monday night (9-10) on WQAM (560AM). For the past 10 years, the players and coaches who are making the headlines, join the program. You will learn a lot!

 

