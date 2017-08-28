Antonoff Staying Mum About Taylor Swift’s Target In New Song

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Look at what you won’t make him do: Producer Jack Antonoff is keeping quiet about who Taylor Swift is singing about in her new song.

Antonoff co-wrote and co-produced “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift’s upbeat new song that is rumored to be about Kanye West. Some even felt the song’s lyrics referenced former friend Katy Perry.

When asked who Swift is referring to, Antonoff told The Associated Press: “That’s for her to tell you.”

“Look What You Made Me Do” quickly set two first-day records after its release last week: The song had more than 8 million same-day streams on Spotify and its lyric video was viewed more than 19 million times on its first day. The official video debuted Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Antonoff, who is the guitarist in the band fun. and has a one-man band called Bleachers, has worked with Swift numerous times. He produced three songs on her “1989” album, which earned him a Grammy; he co-wrote Swift and Zayn’s hit song, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”; and he shared a Golden Globe nomination with Swift for her 2013 track, “Sweeter than Fiction.”

“I love working with her,” 33-year-old Antonoff said of Swift. “It’s funny, I grew up just only writing my own songs and having bands … (but) between Taylor and Lorde and Carly Rae (Jepsen), I’ve gotten to work with so many brilliant artists lately, and it means a lot.”

Hit songs Antonoff has worked on include Sara Bareilles’ “Brave,” Lorde’s “Green Light” and Rachel Platten’s “Stand By You.”

“You learn a lot from the people you work with,” he said.

With the band fun., Antonoff won the song of the year and best new artist Grammys. In June, he released Bleachers’ sophomore album, “Gone Now.”

Swift’s new album, “reputation,” will drop on Nov. 10.

