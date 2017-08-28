Amazon Just Dropped Prices At Whole Foods

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shopping at Whole Foods just got a bit cheaper.

Monday morning, Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of the store went through prompting some prices to drop immediately.

Prices are down for best-selling staples like bananas, organic avocados, organic large brown eggs, salmon, tilapia, organic baby kale and baby lettuce, lean ground beef, almond butter, apples, organic rotisserie chicken and more.

Their aim is to make their products more inclusive, not exclusive.

“We’re determined to make healthy and organic food affordable for everyone. Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality – we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market’s long-held commitment to the highest standards,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of AmazonWorldwide Consumer.

That’s not the only change to come.

Amazon says they will start to integrate Amazon Prime into Whole Foods by letting in Prime members on exclusive savings and in-store benefits.

They plan on installing Amazon lockers in certain Whole Foods stores so you can pick up products ordered on Amazon.com while grocery shopping.

If you can’t go to the store, you will eventually be able to order certain Whole Foods products on Amazon including items from their 365 Everyday Value brand, Whole Paw and Whole Catch among others.