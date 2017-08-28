Adam Gase Told Jarvis Landry ‘No Chance’ He Gets Traded

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase shot down the rumors that star receiver Jarvis Landry is on the trading block.

Gase addressed the media after Monday’s practice, and was asked if he’s spoken to Landry about recent trade speculation.

“I did talk to him,” said Gase. “I told him there’s no chance he’s being traded. If something that’s not true comes out like that, I’m going to approach the player and tell him what really is the story.”

There you have it, in the simplest possible terms from the head coach. Landry will not be traded.

Landry is seeking a contract extension with one season left on his rookie deal. The Dolphins appear too financially strapped at this point to offer him an extension, after spending $10 Million on Jay Cutler.

Despite the lack of progress in a new deal, Landry has shown up to every practice and team activity since non-mandatory organized team activities in May. There’s been no hold out.

The recent trade rumors come from the idea that the Dolphins would like to get something in return for Landry now, rather than lose him for nothing next offseason.

However, the Dolphins could retain him on a franchise tag in 2018. Plus, re-signing him is not impossible, as no one can yet predict what price the market will dictate.

And if you’re wondering whether the Dolphins view him as a replaceable piece, Gase consistently says otherwise. He views Landry as a team leader and a spark plug for the offense.

“He’s one of the guys that brings fire to the offense,” Gase said Monday. “All it takes is one play from him to ignite a lot of different guys. He turns short gains into fifteen or twenty yard gains. The way he does it, it’s so physical. It’s like real football plays, not ‘wide receiver plays.’ He gets the ball in his hands and he’s like a running back.”

In 2016, Landry led the Dolphins with 94 catches for 1,136 yards and 4 touchdowns. His 288 receptions in his three NFL seasons have him tied for first in the league (with NY’s Odell Beckham Jr.) in catches for the past three years.