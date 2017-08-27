Stanton Belts No. 50 To Help Marlins Beat Padres 6-2

Filed Under: Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins, MLB, San Diego Padres

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his 50th home run to break an eighth-inning tie, helping the Miami Marlins sweep the San Diego Padres with a 6-2 victory on Sunday.

gettyimages 839906494 Stanton Belts No. 50 To Help Marlins Beat Padres 6 2

Dee Gordon #9 of the Miami Marlins celebrates with Christian Yelich #21 after scoring a run in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on August 27, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
Stanton became the first National League player to reach 50 homers since Prince Fielder hit 50 for Milwaukee in 2007. Stanton’s 17th homer in August tied him for the second-most in MLB history in the month, behind Rudy York’s 18 in 1937.

With the score 2-all, Dee Gordon singled to lead off the eighth. Stanton then drove a 2-1 pitch from Clayton Richard (6-13) into the hedge in center field.

Stanton also walked, doubled home a run and singled in four plate appearances, hiking his average to .296. He increased his RBI total to 108, a career high.

