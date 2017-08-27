Miami DREAMers Hold Prayer Vigil As Fears Of Deportation Loom

By Oralia Ortega
Filed Under: Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Immigration, Oralia Ortega

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fearing for what the future holds, DREAMers and immigrant families got together at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Sunday to take part in a vigil and prayer.

1aeae8275f9c42b5a4c69998a64ea8d7 Miami DREAMers Hold Prayer Vigil As Fears Of Deportation Loom

Dreamers speak Sunday Aug. 27, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Miami. (Source: CBS4)

A group of 10 state officials warned Attorney General Jeff Sessions that if the administration doesn’t announce the end of DACA — or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — by September 5th, they will bring a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.

Francis Tume, 24, was able to get a work permit and driver’s license thanks to DACA, which President Barack Obama created in 2012 by executive action.

“I came here when I was 6 years old from Peru. I didn’t have documents,” he said. “Deferred action is something that benefits a bunch of undocumented students in order for them to continue their school, get a job related to their career, and it just contributes to the U.S.”

Tume, who’s set to graduate from FIU with a degree in international business, said he would be one of the 800,000 DREAMers who would be affected if DACA is taken away.

“Wouldn’t be able to work for the company that I work right now,” he said. “After I graduate in December, I’ll have a degree and then I won’t be able to use it. I can’t open up my own company. The car that I drive, I won’t be able to drive anymore because my license would expire.”

More from Oralia Ortega
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch