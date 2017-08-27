Miami DREAMers Hold Prayer Vigil As Fears Of Deportation Loom

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fearing for what the future holds, DREAMers and immigrant families got together at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Sunday to take part in a vigil and prayer.

A group of 10 state officials warned Attorney General Jeff Sessions that if the administration doesn’t announce the end of DACA — or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — by September 5th, they will bring a lawsuit challenging its constitutionality.

Francis Tume, 24, was able to get a work permit and driver’s license thanks to DACA, which President Barack Obama created in 2012 by executive action.

“I came here when I was 6 years old from Peru. I didn’t have documents,” he said. “Deferred action is something that benefits a bunch of undocumented students in order for them to continue their school, get a job related to their career, and it just contributes to the U.S.”

Tume, who’s set to graduate from FIU with a degree in international business, said he would be one of the 800,000 DREAMers who would be affected if DACA is taken away.

“Wouldn’t be able to work for the company that I work right now,” he said. “After I graduate in December, I’ll have a degree and then I won’t be able to use it. I can’t open up my own company. The car that I drive, I won’t be able to drive anymore because my license would expire.”