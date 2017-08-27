Local Rescue Units, Authorities With Supplies Traveling To Texas For Harvey Relief

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Over the weekend Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the east coast of Texas.
Currently downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey caused widespread damage with extreme amounts of wind and rain.
While the damage and devastation is happening on the other side of the Gulf of Mexico, local authorities are being called in to help.
The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Florida Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Task Force has been activated by FEMA as part of the National US&R Response System to deploy to Texas and assist with the search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
The team is comprised of 45 members of specially trained firefighters and paramedics, physicians, engineers and search canines.
Also, the unit includes a group of swift water rescue personnel that is capable of providing search and rescue in collapsed structures and environments that are currently flooded or have swift water moving throughout.
The task force left South Florida early Sunday morning.
The American Red Cross has five vehicles filled with supplies and food collected from each chapter in Florida, including Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Those vehicles will leave Monday and head to Texas.
Additionally, multiple Florida law enforcement and rescue departments are on standby.
If needed, the units will be deployed to assist with Harvey relief efforts in their respective specialties.