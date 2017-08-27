Focus On South Florida: South Florida’s Doctor Shortage

By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under: Focus On South Florida, Healthcare, Rudabeh Shahbazi

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

According to the Association of Medical Colleges, within the next decade, there could be a nationwide shortage of as many as 10,000 physicians.

Florida in particular could be impacted, since it currently ranks 42nd out of the 50 states in residency spots as a percentage of population.

We focus on what’s being done here now to ensure adequate health care is available for local residents and their families.

Guests:   Dr. Saima Chaudhry, Memorial Healthcare Systems VP Academic Affairs

                                     Dr. Ronald Ford, Memorial Healthcare Systems, Pediatric Residency Program Director

More from Rudabeh Shahbazi
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Have What It Takes To Win? Sign-Up Now
Sign-Up Now For Our 2017 Knockout Pool
Weather Forecast 24/7

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch