Focus On South Florida: South Florida’s Doctor Shortage

According to the Association of Medical Colleges, within the next decade, there could be a nationwide shortage of as many as 10,000 physicians.
Florida in particular could be impacted, since it currently ranks 42nd out of the 50 states in residency spots as a percentage of population.
We focus on what’s being done here now to ensure adequate health care is available for local residents and their families.
Guests: Dr. Saima Chaudhry, Memorial Healthcare Systems VP Academic Affairs
Dr. Ronald Ford, Memorial Healthcare Systems, Pediatric Residency Program Director