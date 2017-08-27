Focus On South Florida: Live Like Bella

By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Just ahead of “Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month” in September, Congress passed legislation to accelerate research to benefit children battling the disease.

The “Live Like Bella” Foundation was founded in 2013, in memory of Bella Rodriguez-Torres.

The South Florida girl was 10 years old when she lost her battle with cancer. We focus on advances in pediatric research and the need for more funding.

Guest:   Raymond Rodriguez- Torres, Chairman, Live Like Bella Foundation

