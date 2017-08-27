Flood Watch For South Florida Remains In Effect Through Sunday Evening

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of South Florida through Sunday evening.

Heavy rain will continue to move into the area during the day as a tropical disturbance continues to rotate through the state of Florida.

Showers and clouds remain in the forecast through the end of the weekend and will start to move out to the northeast early next week.

Many spots could see an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will resume by Monday and Tuesday.

Tropics Update: The disturbance over Florida could develop into something as it exits into the Western Atlantic next week. Meanwhile, Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

It will slowly meander around in a loop over coastal Texas before dissipating. Some areas could see 30 to 40 inches of rain before it’s all said and done.

Storm surge is expected to be a major issue with 12 foot surge possible in some spots. Flash Flood Warnings, Hurricane Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings have been issued.

The Flood Watch continues for

* A portion of South Florida, including the following areas,

Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal

Palm Beach, Far South Miami-Dade, Glades, Hendry, Inland

Broward, Inland Collier, Inland Miami-Dade, Inland Palm Beach,

Mainland Monroe, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro

Palm Beach.

* Through this evening

* Periods of heavy rainfall will continue across South Florida

today. This will increase the flood potential over areas

already saturated from the previous rains.

* Any additional heavy rainfall may lead to roadways becoming

impassible. If canals and drainage ways become flooded, it could

also allow for water to rise high enough to enter some

structures, especially in low lying areas.